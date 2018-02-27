Davide Calabria epitomising Gennaro Gattuso’s AC Milan rejuvenation

With Roma presenting a huge test for a resurgent AC Milan in the capital on Sunday night, Patrick Cutrone would have been high on the list of potential heroes, but not fellow youngster Davide Calabria.

However, as the Rossoneri continued their accent towards the European qualification places, it was the 21-year-old who burst forward and chipped the ball over goalkeeper Alisson to put the icing on a wonderful second-half performance in Rome.

Summer arrival Andrea Conti was expected to make the right-back birth his own this season, yet, after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in September, Milan’s difficulties in finding a long-term replacement have echoed their struggles on the pitch.

Since the turn of the year, though, the tenacity shown by the Italian youngster to make the position his own, has epitomized the recovery under coach Gennaro Gattuso and ensured the more experienced Ignazio Abate firmly on the bench.

The 2006 World Cup winner even had no hesitation in playing Calabria on his weaker side against Udinese in the absence of Ricardo Rodriguez, although a sending-off for two bookable offences might raise doubts should the need arise again.

However, the young full-back had plenty of the credit in the bank and Gattuso displayed little disappointment in his lack of indiscipline, and was back in the starting line-up as soon as his suspension had been served.

It was just reward for Calabria’s performances in the Rossoneri shirt since the turn of the year, with it clear to see the drive and determination that will have helped him fight his way through the Milan youth ranks.

To label the youngster as a ‘grafter’ and little more would be doing a disservice to the quality he possess and has displayed on numerous times in recent weeks, serving up some beautiful crosses from the flank for onrushing colleagues.

Just take the way in which he provided the winning goal for Giacomo Bonaventura against Lazio and then did the same against Sampdoria – six crucial points against clubs likely to be fighting with them for European qualification.

It is somewhat unfortunate that Italian national team failed to reach the World Cup in Russia this summer, otherwise Calabria would certainly be part of the conversation for the Azzurri right-back slot.

Matteo Darmian has been out of favour at Manchester United since the arrival of Jose Mourinho while Mattia De Sciglio and Davide Zappacosta struggle for starts at Juventus and Chelsea respectively.

If the Milan No.2 continues on his current trajectory, it could well be teammate Conti that he is fighting with for a national team spot at Euro 2020.