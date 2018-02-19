De Boer: Ajax youth players could do more than Inter

Frank de Boer’s spell at Inter will not be fondly remembered by anyone involved at the club, or the coach himself and the Dutchman has hit out at the players for their behaviour during his stint at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter decided to part ways with De Boer after just 85 days, despite him previously saying it would take three months of the season for his ideas to be taken on board.

“It was a bit chaotic [at Inter], everyone did what they wanted,” he said to Ziggo Sport.

“When I tried to make Inter play position-based football, well… I’d never seen anything like it. Youth team players at Ajax did it better.

“I didn’t expect that to happen. Even in training, they gave up on the routines very early and didn’t see the point of them.”

De Boer has since gone on to endure a similarly short spell in England with Crystal Palace and he feels the Dutch teachings are more suited to the game there than in Italy.

“Our way of thinking is much more similar to England,” he said. “Whereas at Inter it was all based on sentiment.

“They formed a block of seven or eight players and the rest try to knock them out.”