De Laurentiis: Napoli Did Not Want Barcelona Winger

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has quashed rumours that he attempted to sign Barcelona’s Gerard Deulofeu during the January transfer window.

The winger was linked with a number of clubs, including the Partenopei, before ending up on loan at Premier League side Watford.

De Laurentiis spoke to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, admitting there was an initial interest in signing the Spaniard but that it was not followed up.

“[Maurizio] Sarri asked when he would be play,” he explained, “During the transfer window, we met up in Figline Valdarno and he explained that Deulofeu did not have the abilities he needed to be useful to our cause.”

Knowing that his coach had no desire to slot the former Everton loanee into his table-topping side, no further negotiations took place, allowing Deulofeu to move to the Hornets.

Napoli endured a difficult transfer window, missing out on Simone Verdi and Matteo Politano, with only Toulouse’s Zinedine Machach joining the ranks at the Stadio San Paolo during January.