De Rossi: I still get goosebumps when I put on my Roma shirt

Despite putting on the Roma shirt close to 600 times in his career, Daniele De Rossi still gets goosebumps every time he pulls it over his head.

The Italian made his Giallorossi debut against Como all the way back in 2003, but the novelty of representing his boyhood club has not worn off.

“I never feel indifferent when wearing the Roma jersey,” De Rossi said ahead of their Champions League last 16 clash with Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

“I get goosebumps every time when I pull it on and when I take it off the hanger in the locker room. It’s the last thing I do before coming onto the pitch.

“Putting on the jersey is like wearing a suit of armour. It doesn’t always result in winning the battle, but it’s how I feel.”

Roma’s captain also said that while their knockout opponents need to be respected, there is no reason to suggest why the Serie A side can’t progress over two legs.

“We’ll play over 180 minutes against an incredible side that always finds a way to renovate themselves,” he said.

“They already eliminated us once, many years ago. I think they are underestimated by a lot of people in the media.

“Don’t forget, Shakhtar eliminated Napoli, who are 15 or 16 points above us in the Serie A table. At the same time, I believe we can have our say.”