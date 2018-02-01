De Rossi: Whoever said Younes was put off by Naples is talking rubbish

Despite having to delay an agreed transfer in January, Amin Younes’ move to Napoli will still go through and the player has not had second thoughts about moving to Naples.

Mario De Rossi, a lawyer who worked on the deal, has dismissed reports claiming the Ajax forward was hesitant to make the move to Campania as completely false.

“In negotiations there can be variables which are beyond the control of those involved,” De Rossi said on Radio CRC.

“That was the case with Younes, and these variables prevented him from arriving at Napoli in January.

“The lad has family problems and the clubs involved agreed to postpone the transfer until June.”

Following the deal’s apparent collapse, some speculated that the German’s move would fall through entirely and that he would not arrive this summer, which appears to be untrue.

“Whoever says that Younes was unimpressed by Naples though is talking rubbish,” De Rossi continued.

“It’s completely unfounded, because Younes got chills at the San Paolo and whoever says these things just wants to throw mud on Naples.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that Younes was treated brilliantly in Naples, and he wasn’t traumatised by the city, by Castelvolturno or by the San Paolo – quite the contrary.”