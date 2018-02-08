Decision on San Siro looks set for the summer

The future of the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza could be decided in the coming months, after AC Milan and Inter met with the city of Milan and concluded that there were two possible outcomes for the San Siro.

However, while councillor Pierfrancesco Maran, commissioner for sport Roberta Guaineri and budget holder Roberto Tasca sat down with representatives of both clubs at their Palazzo Marino headquarters, it is expected that negotiations will last until at least the summer.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the city of Milan favour the pair continuing to cohabit at the San Siro, but the alternative is Milan finding another location for stadium of their own. A move they are seriously considering given the financial benefits.

A date will now be found for a follow up meeting at the end of February or early March, with a series of meetings during the summer aimed at finalising a decision on whether the option of sharing is still feasible.

If the Rossoneri and Nerazzurri are to stay at the Giuseppe Meazza, though, the city of Milan are mindful that significant renovation of the stadium is now a must.