Di Francesco: Roma battled against physical Udinese

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco is pleased with the physical progress his side have made in recent times after securing a 2-0 victory over Udinese on Saturday.

The result means the Lupi sit third in Serie A for the time being, with Champions League rivals Inter set to play later in the day.

It wasn’t an easy contest for Roma, as Cengiz Under and Diego Perotti’s goals only came in the final 20 minutes, but Di Francesco was pleased with how his side battled for the entirety of the match.

“We had a strong, physical side in front of us and we have grown in that regard,” he told Sky Sport Italia after the match. “We did well to find a goal.

“Usually, we miss lots of chances and aren’t very clinical.

“However, we’ve found a kid [Under] that is able to do what is asked of him and we will hold on to him tightly.”

Under’s goal is his fourth in the last three matches, and Di Francesco raved about his young starlet’s hard-work and willingness to improve.

“You need a lot of patience and work with youngsters,” he continued. “You also need the player to be open-minded, and Under came here with a lot of humility.

“He always trains well, especially after the breaks, and he seemed ready to me.

“At this time he is giving us that added touch.”

Next up for Roma is a tough home match against AC Milan on February 25.