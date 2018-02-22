Di Francesco: This Roma team has no consistency

Roma were criticised for a lack of consistency and their second half mentality in their loss to Shakhtar Donetsk by coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

In the first half, the Giallorossi were the better of the two sides and took a lead in at the break thanks to a first Champions League goal from Cengiz Under.

However, they will have to come from behind on home turf after second half goals from Facundo Ferreyra and Fred turned the tie around, much to the former Sassuolo tactician’s frustration.

“There is no consistency in this team. After they made it 1-1, there was a lack of unity and I did not like our game management in the second half,” Di Francesco told reporters at the post-game press conference.

“They were better than us on the field during that time but we can remedy this in Rome, although it will not be easy. All we can do is work on changing things.

“I deeply regret us not bringing the same attitude of the first half into the second half. What we did in the first half should have given us strength but we played as if we were demoralised.”

The Roma boss also reserved some words for struggling striker Edin Dzeko, who has just three goals in his last 10 games, and is backing him to recover his scoring touch soon.

“I’m convinced that he will bring us some joy again soon, possibly even in the return game, because he is a very important player in this side,” he added.

“Remember, he did well with the pass for Under’s goal. In the second half, he had some good movement but his teammates didn’t find him. I hope that he will score again as soon as possible because he lives for that.”