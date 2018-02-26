Di Francesco: This was a bad defeat, there was no reaction

Eusebio Di Francesco was in defiant mood after his Roma side were beaten 2-0 by AC Milan but insisted he still has the confidence of the players.

Patrick Cutrone opened the scoring early in the second half, before Davide Calabria compounded the Giallorossi’s evening with a deft chip over Alisson.

“I think the guys are following what I tell them to,” Di Francesco told the press. “We lost the ability to say in the game, and I thought we could solve it over the course of the match.

“It isn’t the first time this has happened, though it isn’t the same thing that happened against Shakhtar. Today we weren’t united, and played too far away from each other.

“Against a compact team like Milan we can’t afford to be like that. The first half had little quality, but the second was very different.”

Milan grew into the game as time wore on but Di Francesco doesn’t believe it was down to poor physical condition.

“If I looked at that performance alone I would be worried,” the Roma coach went on. “But behind everything there is a method that has brought good result over the years

“When you look at Perotti who wants to dribble all the time, that isn’t a physical problem, that is a choice to play the game by himself.

“This year, we haven’t created much at all. Looking back I would have played a midfielder instead of a striker.

“I think the team has alternated between good performances and bad ones, and we always seem to be missing a bit of continuity in the game.

“I have to understand why we aren’t able to attack the opponents high up the pitch.”

Roma’s mental toughness has again come into question as they seemed to lose all confidence when Milan got their opening goal.

“I think it is mental issue,” Di Francesco continued. “Not all defeats are the same. This was a bad one, there was no reaction.

“In other games when we have lost we tried to get back on level terms, in this one we couldn’t.”