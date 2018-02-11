Di Francesco: Under’s Roma goals reward for hard work

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco was full of praise for Cengiz Under, after the forward inspired his side to a 5-2 victory over Benevento in Serie A on Sunday.

The Giallorossi came from behind to secure victory courtesy of a second half brace from Under, who also laid on an assist for Edin Dzeko. Federico Fazio had earlier drawn Roma level to cancel out Guilherme’s strike, whilst Gregoire Defrel scored a late penalty after Enrico Brignola had pulled a goal back.

However, Di Francesco was quick to commend the performance of Under, whilst insisted he saw signs of encouragement in the second half from his team.

“Under is working very hard, especially on the individual side of his game,” Di Francesco told Sky Sport Italia following the final whistle at the Stadio Olimpico.

“He has been working on developing his weaker right foot and can become a leader on the field for us. I need players who take responsibility in the middle of the pitch like this.

“In the first half we did not play well but improved a lot in the second period. We are becoming more of a team and the football is pleasing to watch.”

The victory sees Roma move into fourth place in Serie A, having overtaken city rivals Lazio.