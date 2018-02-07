Dybala will leave Juventus for Barcelona in the summer

Currently in the midst of a stuttering second half to the Serie A campaign, Paulo Dybala has apparently decided to leave Juventus at the end of the season.

After bagging 10 goals in the opening six Serie A matches, La Joya has been on a scoring drought, getting only four since October as well as being benched by Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri on numerous occasions in the same period.

Now, according to Chi, an Italian weekly gossip magazine, the Juventus forward will depart Turin in the summer in favour of a move to Barcelona.

The striker, who has been out injured since January 6, has not renewed the lease on his luxury home in the Italian city as he paves the way for a move to La Liga.

Dybala has been linked to Barcelona before, and in November also hinted that he could leave Juventus at the end of the current campaign.

“I don’t know if I’ll be at Juventus for life and I can’t even say that this will not be my last year in Turin,” he told France Football.

“It doesn’t depend on me but I don’t even want to say that this will be my last season here.

“I want to win everything now, football’s strange, you never really know what will happen in the future.”