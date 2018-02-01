Dzeko: Rome is my home

January interest from Premier League champions Chelsea was not enough to tempt Edin Dzeko away from Roma and the Bosnian forward says that the Italian capital has become a home for him since arriving.

Dzeko was the subject of a transfer bid from the London club, alongside teammate Emerson Palmieri who did complete his transfer, but the striker was happy to stay in the Eternal City.

“It’s true that negotiations were being conducted, and that’s all I can say on the subject,” Dzeko said to Bosnian publication Klix.

“From the first day they’ve accepted me in Rome in an unbelievable way and I will never forget that, I’m tied to this city by some of the happiest moments of my life.

“I felt the joy of fatherhood for the first time here when my little girl Una was born, and my son Dani was born here too. Rome is part of my life now, and it always will be.”

On the field, things have not been going to plan for Dzeko and his teammates of late, despite a strong start to the season.

“The fact is we haven’t won the in the league for a long time, which is very frustrating for us,” he continued.

“We’ve been unlucky in several games though, and I think we have the strength and quality to get out of this crisis. We’re all working hard to get back onto the winning track right away, but of course it won’t be easy.

“We have the quality and I think it’s a case of when not if we’ll end this negative run and find a winning rhythm again.”