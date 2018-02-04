Early Under strike sees 10-man Roma down Hellas Verona

An early Cengiz Under strike was enough to see Roma snatch a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi, and end a seven match winless run.

The Turkish international fired in his first ever goal for the club with less than a minute on the clock, and it proved sufficient for Roma to consign Verona to defeat.

However, the Lupi were forced to see out almost the entirety of the second half with 10 men after Lorenzo Pellegrini was dismissed for a lunging tackle on Ryder Matos.

Roma could not have wished for a better start, as they took the lead within the first minute. Under collected a loose ball and skipped through the Verona defence, before rifling a powerful drive into the bottom corner.

???????? Cengiz Ünder’in 43. saniyede att??? gol pic.twitter.com/7DuF316QmL — De Vole Sport (@devolesport) February 4, 2018

With the deadlock broken, Roma appeared to have been released from the shackles of their recent poor form, and soon almost doubled their lead. A wriggling Edin Dzeko managed to evade his marker and fashion space for himself, but the Bosnian’s shot lacked the power to test Nicolas.

Dzeko came close once more moments later, as the forward flicked Pellegrini’s header over his shoulder and blasted a vicious volley just over the bar.

It was all Roma, and Dzeko in particular. The 31-year-old forced a fine low stop from Nicolas after getting his head to a deflected Under cross, before sidefooted a deep corner inches past the post soon after.

The Giallorossi were taking the game to their opponents, and a wonderful Radja Nainggolan through ball released Stephan El Shaarawy in the box, who was unable to apply the finish.

Verona were able to get out of their half on occasion in the opening period, but struggled to make use of the ball. Mohamed Fares charged down the left and whipped in a low cross from the byline, but Alisson was able to smother the delivery before Rolando Aarons could tap in.

The hosts were starting to come into the game on the half-hour mark. Some quick play found Matos in space on the edge of the box, and the Brazilian’s low drive fizzed past the post. It would have been the forward’s first Serie A goal in over two years.

Dzeko squandered another opportunity before the break, as he failed to take advantage of a magnificent El Shaarawy slide rule pass in the box. With only Nicolas to beat, Dzeko sought to loft the ball over the keeper but saw his effort well blocked.

Roma’s second period began almost as badly as their first half had started well, as they Giallorossi found themselves a man down early on. With only five minutes played, Pellegrini was shown a straight red card for a lunge from behind on Matos on the halfway line.

Despite the dismissal, Roma continued to enjoy the lion’s share of possession and restricted Verona to long-range efforts that rarely threatened Alisson.

The visitors were offered a fine chance to put the game beyond all doubt as Nicolas’ sliced clearance fell straight to Dzeko. Having brought the ball under control, former Manchester City forward fired straight at the goalkeeper.

However, Verona suddenly cranked up the pressure on their guests and put Roma on the back foot. After driving forward, the Mastini came close to drawing level as Alex Ferrari cut inside and fired through a crowded box. Only a strong Federico Fazio block ensured Roma remained in the lead.

With the Giallorossi sitting back and soaking up pressure, attacks became few and far between. However, a rapid counter-attack saw Dzeko tee up Nainggolan to unleash a wicked strike from the edge of the box, as the ball whistled past the post.

Although they pressed to find a late equaliser, Verona could not unlock Roma’s disciplined defence, as Fazio got the better of Bruno Petkovic to clear a low pass from Seung-Woo Lee.

Ultimately, Roma hung on for a first win in 2018, which sees them move within a point of fourth-placed Inter. Verona’s defeat sees them remain entrenched in the relegation zone.