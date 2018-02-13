Eriksen: Tottenham will create chances at Wembley

Juventus have been warned that Tottenham don’t intend on defending their slender advantage at Wembley Stadium by midfielder Christian Eriksen.

His second half free-kick in Turin means that Spurs are slight favourites to progress to the Champions League quarter-final stage as they battled back from 2-0 down to leave with a draw.

Yet the man who scored that crucial third goal against the Italian champions, who uncharacteristically fell apart after going ahead, has insisted that Spurs are confident of creating more chances in London and are confident about finishing the job.

“It will be a completely different game at Wembley but with the goals and attacking threat we have, we’re sure that we will have other chances at Wembley too,” he told BT Sport.

“We go into that game with a lot of confidence and we are looking forward to it.”

The second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie takes place at Wembley Stadium on March 7.