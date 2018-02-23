Europa League agony and ecstasy for Serie A sides

A week ago progress for the majority of Italian clubs in the Europa League looked bleak, with AC Milan the only side to end the Round of 32 first-leg ties with a numerical advantage over their opponents.

A 3-0 victory in Bulgaria over their hosts Ludogorets had all but sealed their advance to the next stage of the competition, however, just as coach Gennaro Gattuso had expressed midweek, they did not take any chances during the return at the Stadio San Siro.

The Italian made moderate changes to the Rossoneri backline, but with the visitors showing little sign of breaking down the Milanese defence in their homeland, the risk was minimal and the tie was over as soon as Fabio Borini put them in front.

Despite defeat to Borussia Dortmund, the only other seemingly positive result was Atalanta’s 3-2 loss in Germany and that two away goals gave Gian Piero Gasperini the hope that a narrow victory in front an impassioned home crowd was not impossible despite their opponents European pedigree.

For 83 minutes everything appeared to be falling into place for the Nerazzurri, leading from an early Rafael Toloi strike and the Atalanta players defending like gladiators as the Germans pressed for the goal that would take them through.

If anything the Bergamo side should have extended their lead as Dortmund left themselves exposed to counter-attacks, but a cruel strike of bad luck befell the previously excelling goalkeeper Etrit Berisha when his knee sent the ball into the path of Marcel Schmelzer to fire home.

Just over 250 miles south in Rome, Lazio were taking no chances that they will hold onto fourth place and secure Champions League access via the traditional route and took no time at all in ensuring that they overcame a 1-0 first-leg loss to FCSB.

Leading through Ciro Immobile after seven minutes, the Biancocelesti scored four more without reply – Immobile netting a hat-trick – before the visitors scored a late consolation to take back to Romania.

With far more confidence of reaching the Champions League, if not winning the Scudetto, through their league position, it was hard to gauge just how much importance Napoli had placed on the Europa League.

Despite a number of changes made by coach Maurizio Sarri for both fixtures, the Partenopei gave the impression of a side attempting to progress to the latter stages of competition when they visited RB Leipzig.

With a bit more luck the Neapolitans may have even found a third goal that would have taken them through to tomorrow’s draw in Nyon. At least they gave the many travelling fans something to cheer for their efforts, but are probably hoping to celebrate something bigger in May.