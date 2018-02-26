Fassone: AC Milan are surprised by Gattuso’s success

Gennaro Gattuso’s excellent start to life on the AC Milan bench has surpassed even the club’s wildest expectations, director Marco Fassone has confessed.

Following Vincenzo Montella’s sacking, the club promoted the 40-year-old from his position with the Primavera and after an initially rocky start in December, they have produced an unbeaten 2018 so far to leave many impressed.

“We just have to take our hat off and applaud the work done by Gattuso and if I’m honest, I must tell the truth and say none of us expected such results,” he told Radio Uno.

“[Massimiliano] Mirabelli also deserves plaudits because he pushed us to make this decision [to promote him]. We had wanted to continue with Montella but in November, there was a moment when we realised that the investments were not living up to expectations.”

Gattuso isn’t the only who has surpassed expectations, Patrick Cutrone also impressing Fassone, who insisted that he isn’t worried about last summer’s big money arrivals Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva.

“Cutrone has been a pleasant surprise and we’re happy to have him. He won’t be the only one to emerge either as we want to focus on young players and think they can be a part of our squad in the future,” Fassone continued.

“With Kalinic, he hardly trained all summer and has had a troubled season but even against Roma, he came on in the second half and helped us a lot.

“As for Andre Silva, we knew that he would need at least a year to adjust and grow but we took him because he’s one of the best talents in Europe. He’s improving each day and we believe that next year will be his year.”