FCSB v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Lazio turn to Felipe Caicedo as they take on FCSB in Bucharest in the first leg of their Round of 16 Europa League clash on Thursday.

The Ecuador international has cut a peripheral figure with the Aquile this season, but spearheads a much-changed Lazio side in the place of Ciro Immobile.

Nani slots in behind Caicedo, whilst Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Lucas Leiva make up the heart of midfield. Meanwhile, coach Simone Inzaghi has opted for defensive trio of Bastos, Martin Caceres and 20-year-old centre-back Luiz Felipe.

After his spat with Inzaghi, Felipe Anderson returns to the fold but must settle for a place on the bench.

Romanian league runners-up Steaua will be looking to striker Harlem Gnohore as they seek a home victory against the Biancocelesti, whilst Brazilian left-back Junior Moraes retains his place in defence.

FCSB: Vlad; Benzar, Gaman, Planic, Moraes; Nedelcu, Pintilii; Man, Budescu, Tanase; Gnohore

Lazio: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Bastos, Caceres; Basta, Murgia, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lukaku; Nani; Caicedo