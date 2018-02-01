FIGC commissioner reveals Italy coaching candidates

New FIGC commissioner Roberto Fabbricini has revealed Antonio Conte, Carlo Ancelotti, Claudio Ranieri and Roberto Mancini are the leading candidates to become the next coach of Italy.

Elections to appoint a new president failed to provide a leader, and as a result CONI have turned to the 72-year-old to lead the federation for at least six months.

Italy are currently without a coach after Giampiero Ventura was let go following the Azzurri’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, and Fabbricini confirmed one of four men will take over.

“The names are the ones you’ve already heard,” he told reporters after being appointed commissioner.

“Mancini was in Rome but we didn’t speak with him. Conte seems eager to rejoin the Azzurri, Ancelotti opens and closes the door while Ranieri remains in the mix.

“There isn’t a favourite, but we have to look at the positives and negatives. Whoever has made Italian football proud will be taken into consideration.”

Mancini is currently in charge at Zenit, Conte is at Chelsea while Ranieri took over at Nantes last summer. Ancelotti is without a club after being let go by Bayern Munich on September 28.