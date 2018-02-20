Future of Inter coach Spalletti under threat

Pressure is growing on Inter coach Luciano Spalletti as they slide down the Serie A table, with their next three fixtures looking crucial for the Italian tactician’s future in Milan.

Since topping the standings at the start of December, the Nerazzurri have taken just nine points from 10 matches and slipped out of the Champions League qualification places into fifth place.

According to La Repubblica, the 58-year-old is equally disappointed with the Biscone hierarchy, privately expressing that he feels betrayed and that the club have not honoured agreements made on his arrival.

The Inter recruitment policy during the summer has been the focus of Spalletti’s anger, with €26 million Dalbert barely being used by the coach, and Matias Vecino, who was signed for €24m from Fiorentina, putting in increasingly inconsistent performances.

The biggest threat to the ex-Roma coach’s rein with the Nerazzurri could be the resurgence of city rivals AC Milan, who have reduced an 18 point gap on their neighbours – now seven – and face them in the Derby della Madonnina on March 4.

Inter currently have as many points at this stage of the season as they had under former coach Stefano Pioli and their next three fixtures against Benevento, Milan and Napoli will be keenly observed by the powerbrokers at the club, who are desperate to secure Champions League football.