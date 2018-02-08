Gabigol: I don’t regret Inter move

Despite struggling during his time at Inter, Gabigol has made it clear he doesn’t regret joining the Italian giants.

The Brazilian joined the Nerazzurri from Santos for €29.5 million during the summer of 2016, but he failed to start in a Serie A match during the following season.

As a result Inter loaned him to Benfica last summer, only for the move to be cut short in January, opening the door for Gabigol to return to Santos on loan.

Although the 21-year-old’s career has stalled in recent times, he stated he has no regrets about joining the Italian giants.

“Joining Inter is something to be proud of because they are a big club with an incredible history,” he told UOL.

“I don’t regret choosing the Nerazzurri two years ago, or Benfica. I can say that I’ve played for two big clubs.”

Gabigol is back at Santos, and he made it clear they were always his top option.

“My preferred destination was always Santos because they are the team of my heart and the club that I played for,” he added.

“I hope to remain here for a long time, though I won’t rule out the possibility of playing for a rival.”

Gabigol has two goals in four appearances for the Brazilian national team since making his debut back in 2016.