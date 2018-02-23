Gasperini: Atalanta must take heart from Europa League adventure

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has admitted that he is rueful after watching his side crash out of the Europa League against Borussia Dortmund, but lauded the experience gained from the competition.

Having fallen to a 3-2 defeat in Germany last week, La Dea looked on course to seal an away goals victory after Rafael Toloi had given them an early lead. However, Dortmund struck late on through Marcel Schmelzer to ensure it was the visitors who secured a spot in the Round of 16.

Indeed, the first leg defeat would prove to be Atalanta’s only loss in the competition, having emerged from a group containing Lyon and Everton unscathed. It prompted Gasperini to ponder what might have been, although the coach was also keen to stress the positives of the Orobici’s involvement in the tournament.

“In the two games we did very well, at one point I thought we could even win the first leg but instead we conceded in injury time,” the veteran tactician claimed in his post match press conference at the Mapei Stadium. “In both matches it was two late goals that proved decisive.

“I must thank the fans, it hurts but it was a fantastic experience. It would have been a dream come true to have overcome Dortmund but throughout the competition we have matched or bettered all of our opponents.

“It was wonderful for everyone, especially for the players, who have grown and taken on greater responsibility. We will not be depressed by this, we are strong and resilient.”

This campaign was Atalanta’s first in European competition since 1990/91, and the club bow out with four victories, three draws and a sole defeat from their eight encounters.