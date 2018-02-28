Gasperini: Juventus’ penalty was non-existent

Atalanta were eliminated in their Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Juventus with a 2-0 aggregate scoreline after losing 1-0 on Wednesday evening in controversial circumstances in Turin.

La Veccia Signora were outplayed by the Bergamaschi throughout the second leg and only found the net after being awarded a dubious penalty for what was seen as a foul by Gianluca Mancini on Blaise Matuidi.

“That penalty was non-existent, so that’s a pity,” Gasperini said to Rai Sport after the game.

“Juventus are a great team and very strong, and we caused them severe problems. That doesn’t take anything away from the value of this side.

“It wasn’t easy against the Juventus defence, but everyone played well and we must not get downhearted. We came a little closer to the Bianconeri.”

La Dea started on the front foot and dominated proceedings on the night, and things could have been different had Alejnadro Gomez’s 40-yard strike found the corner of the net as opposed to the outside of the post when the scores were locked at 0-0.

“It’s really unlucky, what more can I say?” Gasp added. “The ball swerved when it bounced off the turf. Maybe it means Papu will be repaid with good luck for the next two months.

“Now we have to focus on recovering all our energy for the final 13 Serie A games.”