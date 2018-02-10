Gattuso: AC Milan must remember where they were

Following their 4-0 over SPAL, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso reminded his team that all is not totally positive just yet, and they have to keep in mind where they came from.

A Patrick Cutrone double, in addition to other strikes from Lucas Biglia and Fabio Borini, marked Milan’s sixth consecutive Serie A match unbeaten.

It is the first time they have achieved that feat since October 2016, while also maintaining their record of having never lost in Ferrara.

As a result, Milan now move up to joint sixth place in the Serie A table, level with Sampdoria who play on Sunday.

“The team have improved mentally and physically,” Gattuso told the press. “But I think they played only to 80 percent of their ability, and only on the right.

“Today we played well, even with SPAL giving us a tough time.”

The two goals Cutrone scored earned him his first brace in Serie A, and a man of the match award.

“I said during the week he would do well,” Gattuso went on. “And it is during this time that we prepare to win, this is what counts.

“He has scored 12 goals [this season], and for his age he has a fantastic sense of being in the right place. I expect he will improve further, and play with a little more calmness.”

Despite the scoreline, Milan were put under some difficulty by SPAL, who hit the post through Viviani late in the first half.

“The 4-0 result is a lie,” Gattuso said. “They [SPAL] had us under the cosh at times, particularly in the first 45 minutes.

“I had to put [Hakan] Calhanoglu on Lazzari in the first half as they were creating lots of problems when in possession.

“We also got a bit lucky with Viviani’s freekick. But we were very good when crossing the ball, though it was a hard match.

“I know Semplici well and it is always hard when you come up against him. I’m happy with the result as it wasn’t always clear that we would win a game like this.”

Milan are now joint sixth in the Serie A table, and are now back in the race for the last Champions League spot, seven points off rivals Inter who sit in fourth.

“We can’t allow the standings to be our only focus,” the Rossoneri boss continued. “We have to think about playing one game at a time.

“Without the will and sense of belonging, the results that we have had lately would not have come.

“When results go your way, it’s easier to play possession based football, but without those results the ball weighs 120kg. The results make working during the week better for everyone.

“I hope the worst is over, but I know we are playing every three days now. We have to dig deep and keep in mind where we were, and everything we’ve been through.

“The team has changed it’s way of playing and we can now use both flanks well.”