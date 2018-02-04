Gattuso: AC Milan need more character

Despite throwing away a 1-0 lead to draw at Udinese on Sunday, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was largely pleased with his side’s performance but confessed that he feels they need more character.

Suso put the Rossoneri ahead early on but after going down to 10 men with Davide Calabria’s dismissal, Gattuso’s side couldn’t see out the result.

“I am sorry for the result because I think for an hour we bossed the game,” Gattuso said to Sky Sport Italia afterwards.

“Compliments to the boys but it bothers me that we have had another red card, our sixth of the season.

“We have a young team but we have to improve our character.”

Andre Silva was handed a rare start in attack and despite not scoring Gattuso was pleased by his efforts.

“He [Silva] has shown great qualities,” he added.

“He moved well and can do more but he is young and there is ample room for improvement.

“I am happy with him.”