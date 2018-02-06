Gattuso: AC Milan should not be complimented

Despite recently stringing together three straight Serie A victories for the first time in a year, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso does not believe the Rossoneri deserve to be complimented and admits that he is angered by hearing positive comments.

Their last outing against Udinese ended in a draw and it would have been the first time since April 2014 that Milan had won four games in a row, but Gattuso is not letting his players give themselves any credit just yet.

“I get angry when I hear compliments for us,” Gattuso said. “Just look at the table!

“For the shirt we wear and the quality of the squad we need to look at the table, we can do more.

“We need to put compliments to one side and continue to work with determination and a sense of belonging.”

Milan face relegation threatened SPAL next and their coach is not allowing them to take anything for granted.

“We can’t afford to underestimate anyone,” he added.