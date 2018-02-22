Gattuso: I expected more from Locatelli

Despite a relatively easy victory over Ludogorets to progress in the Europa League, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso still found time to criticise Manual Locatelli.

A lone goal from Fabio Borini was enough to ensure AC Milan overcame Ludogorets, winning 1-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregate in their Europa League Round of 32 tie.

“I was hoping not to concede, and although it seemed like an easy game, we had to be mindful of the opponents as we know what can happen in these kind of matches,” Gattuso told the press.

“We were put under a little bit of pressure from our opponents. Montolivo played two games in a row, though I expected more from Manuel Locatelli.

“Nikola Kalinic did well, and Andre Silva was just missing a goal, so I am happy. Everything is ok.”

Borini’s winning goal was his third in as many games, as he continues to surprise many in Milan.

“We wanted to rest some players and the likes of Cristian Zapata gave everything they had,” Gattuso continued.

“Borini has always given his all since I took over, and although you may think he is a touchy player, I have a great relationship with him. You may think he is a utility player, but he is not.

“I will always change the strikers, they will play as lone frontmen, or together. I will never say who has played better and who hasn’t.

“We don’t want to have debates surrounding the strikers, as the decisions bite me in the ass, so at the end of the day it is up to me.”