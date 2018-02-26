Gattuso sees greater AC Milan resilience after resounding Roma win

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso praised his side’s doggedness after they extended their unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory over Roma on Sunday.

The Rossoneri burst into life in the second half of the clash at the Stadio Olimpico to emerge as victors and secure a sixth win in seven games, courtesy of goals from Patrick Cutrone and Davide Calabria.

It came after Roma had enjoyed the better first half and restricted Milan to a single shot in the opening period, but Gattuso was delighted with the resilience shown by his side.

“The greatest satisfaction is seeing that the team no longer shies away after being put under pressure,” the coach claimed in his post-match press conference at the Stadio Olimpico.

“Today we were compact and were technically good, but the greatest satisfaction came from the team doing everything I had asked of them.”

After a shaky start, Milan have blossomed under Gattuso’s stewardship, with the former Rossoneri midfielder only losing three games in all competitions since replacing Vincenzo Montella.

“It is normal to try to forget some of the negative moments from earlier in the season, such as [the 2-2 draw against] Benevento or [the 3-0 defeat against] Hellas Verona, but this team should have more points.

“I like the fact that the average age of my squad is 23 or 24 so the margins of improvement are great, but we must not forget what has happened and our times of difficulty.”

Milan must now turn their attention to Wednesday’s Coppa Italia semi-final against Lazio, before squaring off against city rivals Inter in Serie A on Sunday.