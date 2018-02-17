Gattuso set for permanent AC Milan deal

AC Milan interim coach Gennaro Gattuso looks set to be handed a contract extension at the club following improved performances.

The arrival of ‘Rino’ in place of Vincenzo Montella has seen the Rossoneri win four of their last five Serie A matches and an impressive 0-3 win over Ludogorets in the Europa League.

La Repubblica reports the Milan hierarchy of Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli are ready to place their faith in Gattuso with an improved contract.

Rumours earlier in the week suggested Gattuso was still on the same conditions as were outlined in his contract with the Primavera, making him one of the lowest paid coaches in Serie A.

Now however the former Milan and Rangers player could see his deal at the Stadio San Siro greatly improved.

Milan will begin talks with the former 2006 World Cup winner in March.