Gattuso taking no chances when AC Milan face Ludogorets

Despite carrying a three goal lead into their Europa League second-leg tie with Ludogorets, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso will not be taking any risks against the Bulgarian side.

The former Rossoneri midfielder will assess the squad ahead of the match at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, but does not expect youthful striker Patrick Cutrone to be displaying any signs of tiredness.

“The greatest concern is to underestimate the game, they are quick and can put us in trouble,” Gattuso told the Press conference.

“If someone is tired, then the decision [whether they will play] will be made, but Cutrone can go forever. He is only 20-years-old and recovers well.

“I want to see how everyone feels during the week and that they have desire. We respect our opponent and will play with players of quality and experience.

“We are challenging on three fronts, so we cannot let anything slip.”

With Milan owner Yonghong Li have to publically deny rumours that he had filed for bankruptcy in China, Gattuso brushed off the concerns, suggesting that the continued uncertain has had no affect on the team.

“I am not worried [about the club], because everything works and salaries arrive in advance,” commented the 2006 World Cup winner. “[Directors] Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli tell me that the cash is there.

“The club is [working] perfectly. If all goes well and nothing is missing, why worry.”