Genoa midfielder faces uncertain future and AC Milan return

Genoa midfielder Andrea Bertolacci admits to a feeling of uncertainty around his future as he nears the end of his loan spell with the Grifone from AC Milan.

The 27 year-old was signed from Genoa by Milan in 2015 for a fee of €20 million, a price tag Bertolacci struggled to justify in his time at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Having returned to Genoa on a dry loan at the beginning of the season, the former Roma youth product spoke to Premium Sport about the ‘curiosity’ surrounding his future.

“I’ve remained part of the [Italian] national team, so now Di Biagio has to decide whether to include me,” Bertolacci began.

“[Antonio] Conte always had a place for me with the Azzurri, but I was unlucky at Milan and didn’t get called up.

“My loan here is a dry one, so I will return to Milan, but I am curious to see what happens next,” he concluded.

Bertolacci’s future at Milan could depend very much on the decision of new head coach Gennaro Gattuso.