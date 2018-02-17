Genoa v Inter: Official Line-Ups

After their first win in eight matches, Inter travel to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to face Genoa.

Hoping to build on the victory over Bologna last weekend, Luciano Spalletti’s men will have to be wary as they have lost four of their last eight Serie A meetings against Genoa.

Meanwhile the Grifone are one of Serie A’s most in form teams, as since Davide Ballardini’s appointment as coach, Genoa have collected 21 points with only Juventus and Napoli (31) picking up more in this period.

Genoa: Perin; Rossettini, Spolli, Zukanovic; Rosi, Bessa, Bertolacci, Hiljemark, Laxalt; Pandev, Galabinov

Inter: Handanovic; Cancelo, Ranocchia, Skriniar, D’Ambrosio; Vecino, Gagliardini; Candreva, Valero, Karamoh; Eder