Gerrard confirms Juventus target’s Liverpool departure

Juventus target Emre Can is all but certain to leave Liverpool this summer, after club legend Steven Gerrard made it clear that the German will move on.

The 24-year-old joined the Reds in 2014, but after talks over a new contract failed, the former Leverkusen man has been linked with an exit once his current deal expires at season’s end.

As a result Can is expected to leave Liverpool on a free transfer, and while reports have linked him with a move to Juventus, his future remains unclear at this time.

However, one certainty appears to be that the midfielder will leave the English giants, as Gerrard let it slip that Can will leave at season’s end.

“We’ll have to see what happens,” the former midfielder told BT Sport about the Reds’ midfield while speaking after their impressive 5-0 victory Porto in the Champions League.

“Emre Can is leaving but [Naby] Keita is coming in.”

Emre Can has netted 13 goals in 161 matches for Liverpool since making his debut back in 2014/15.