Gil Dias: The penalty should have been given

Fiorentina winger Gil Dias was adamant the Viola should have been given the penalty against Juventus, as they went onto lose 2-0.

The referee’s initial decision saw Fiorentina awarded a spot kick, but after consulting VAR Marco Guida went on to give a freekick to Juventus for an offside in the build up.

“The penalty should have been given,” the Portuguese told reporters after the game. “It was a foul, because it was the Juventus player who passed the ball to me, so the offside should not have been called.”

A penalty was given for a Giorgio Chiellini handball, replys show that the last man to touch the ball before Gil Dias was Alex Sandro, a Juve player, and not Marco Benassi.

“We were unlucky when I hit the post,” Dias went on. “We wanted to win for the fans, we know it’s an important game.

“The Della Valles told us how important this game is, they wanted us to win.”