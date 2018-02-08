Guarin: I want to return to Inter

Shanghai Shenhua’s Fredy Guarin has indicated that he wants to return to his former club Inter, and will take a pay cut in order to make the move happen.

The midfielder spent four years at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza before his move to China in January 2016.

“Inter is my family, I want to return home,” the Colombian told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I spoke to [Inter director Piero] Ausilio last year about coming back to Inter, but it was not possible.

“I have many great memories with the Nerazzurri. I don’t regret the move to China, but Inter are always in my heart.

“As a fan I am disappointed with recent results, but I believe it can be different this season and that the Champions League is possible.

Guarin played 141 games for Inter, scoring 22 times, but he was close to joining Juventus in January 2015, though the move eventually collapsed.

“I am happy I stayed, with the fans protesting for my departure, then scoring in the derby,” he went on. “I’m glad I can say now that I did not want to leave.

“The club told me I had to leave so they could cash in.”

He currently has put together 53 appearances and 17 goals with Shanghai Shenhua, winning the Chinese Cup: “I am happy here in any case, the club has faith in me”.