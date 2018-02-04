Hellas Verona v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Having seen a move to Chelsea break down last week, Edin Dzeko continues to lead the line for Roma as they take on Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi.

The Bosnia international is flanked by Stephan El Shaarawy and Cengiz Under, in front of a midfield trio of Kevin Strootman, Radja Nainggolan and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Without a win in seven matches, Roma are desperate for a turnaround in fortunes and will be hoping to take advantage of Inter’s draw to close the gap in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Giallorossi will have to do so without Patrik Schick and Daniele De Rossi however, who join new signing Jonathan Silva in the treatment room.

Verona come into this match on the back of a crushing 4-1 victory over Fiorentina, and will be hoping to inflict another defeat on a more illustrious opponent.

With Giampaolo Pazzini shipped off to Levante, Rolando Aarons makes his debut, alongside Bruno Petkovic up front. Moise Kean sits the match out through suspension.

Hellas Verona: Nicolas; Ferrari, Caracciolo, Vukovic, Fares; Romulo, Buchel, Valoti; Aarons, Matos, Petkovic

Roma: Alisson; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Strootman, Pellegrini, Nainggolan; Under, Dzeko, El Shaarawy