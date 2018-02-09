Higuain: Fiorentina victory a huge step

If Juventus are to end the season with a seventh successive Scudetto, Gonzalo Higuain believes Friday’s defeat of Fiorentina will be remembered as a key moment from their journey to the title.

The Argentine netted the second goal in clinical fashion to end the game as he continues his recent hot streak in front of goal, adding to Federico Bernardeschi’s opener upon his return to the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

“It’s never easy to win here,” Pipita told Sky Sport Italia after the game.

“We didn’t have a brilliant game, but we didn’t concede either.

“We won and I think it’s a big step towards the Scudetto.”

The three points send Juventus top of Serie A, although Napoli will have the chance to reclaim their spot at the summit should they beat Lazio on Saturday evening.