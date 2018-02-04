Higuain: I knew a hat-trick would come eventually

Despite scoring 46 times for Juventus before Sunday’s meeting with Sassuolo, Gonzalo Higuain had never scored a hat-trick since making his move from Napoli in 2016 but the Argentine did exactly that as the Bianconeri eased to a 7-0 win.

El Pipita never had any concerns that a treble would not arrive, however, and he said after the comprehensive victory that temporarily sent Juve top of Serie A, that he knew it would come.

“Sooner or later the hat-trick had to come and I am happy and working calmly,” Higuain said after the game.

“When you work, the results come. When I wasn’t playing before I was still happy with the performances. I needed to work hard and now the fruit of it is showing.

“Now it is important to have five months on top form. We have taken home an important result and now we think about Friday.”

La Vecchia Signora face Fiorentina in Serie A this coming Friday before returning to Champions League action the following week when they host Tottenham Hotspur in the first of their knockout fixtures.