Inter beat Atletico and Real Madrid to Racing starlet

Racing Club striker Lautaro Martinez is set to join Inter in the summer for a fee in the region of €22 million.

The 20-year-old has emerged as a star for the Argentine club this season, netting a hat-trick over the weekend to give him seven goals in just eight league matches.

Even before that stellar performance, Atletico and Real Madrid had turned their attention to Martinez, but La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Inter have beaten them in the race to capture the youngster’s signature.

The Nerazzurri will reportedly pay €20m plus €2m in bonuses for the striker, who is expected to sign a five-year contract worth €1.5m a campaign.

Also included in the deal is a buyout clause of €120m, a figure that no doubt shows Inter’s faith in Martinez.

The relationship between Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti and Racing director and former Nerazzurri striker Diego Milito is said to have played a key role in helping the Italian giants secure one of world football’s brightest young stars.

Martinez has 18 goals in 45 matches for Racing since making his first-team debut back in 2015.