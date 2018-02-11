Inter Captain’s Injury Layoff Extended

Mauro Icardi is set to miss Inter’s clash with Bologna through injury as the club try to ensure he is completely healthy on his return.

The Argentine suffered a muscle injury in training before last week’s game against Crotone, and having missed out then, is set to sit out against Bologna on Sunday afternoon.

“Mauro tried to stay with the group,” Inter coach Luciano Spalletti revealed, ” but when he made sudden movements, he could feel the pain again so all the tests led to the conclusion that it is better to wait, as there is currently a risk we could lose him for longer.”

The Nerazzurri are currently without a win in eight games, so the return of their talismanic striker would have been a welcome boost ahead of the visit of the Rossoblu.

Icardi himself will be looking to return to action as soon as possible, knowing that his next goal will be his 100th in Serie A.