Inter defender in Barcelona’s crosshairs

The future of Milan Skriniar may not be at Inter come next summer, with the Serie A giants pondering the possibility of cashing in on the talented 22-year-old.

Skriniar has been a crowd-favourite since his big-money move from Sampdoria and has become one of the standout performers for the Nerazzurri at the heart of their defence.

Naturally the Slovak’s impressive outings have attracted the interest from some of Europe’s big-hitters, with Spanish media suggesting Barcelona are ready to make an offer worth €75-80 million.

Should Inter accept, they would be in pole position to replace him with Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij, whose contract is expiring this summer.

According to the player’s agent, Inter would have already rebuffed offers of around €65m for Skriniar last January. With the possibility of replacing him with the Dutch defender.

However, it seems Inter would not be against making a profit on the youngster, with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City also in the race for the Nerazzurri man.