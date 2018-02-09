Inter defender on thin ice after Spalletti row surfaces

Portuguese international Joao Cancelo is understood to have clashed with Inter coach Luciano Spalletti ahead of their Serie A match against Crotone.

The Valencia loanee joined the Nerazzurri last summer with an option to make the deal permanent, making 13 appearances in all competitions.

According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, a heated discussion between Spalletti and Cancelo over the player’s position resulted in the latter being dropped to the bench.

Cancelo entered the match with just over 15 minutes left to play, but Inter would ultimately end up drawing their fifth consecutive match in a row.

The 23-year-old had begun the year starting in his preferred position on the right flank, but Spalletti moved Cancelo to the left side in their previous 1-1 draw against SPAL.

Spalletti added Dalbert to the starting XI after Cancelo’s outburst, as to whether the former Benfica man will receive further punishment remains to be seen.