Inter equal winless record against Crotone

A second half strike from Andrea Barberis ensured a 1-1 draw between Crotone and Inter, and thus ensured the Nerazzurri equalled their worst ever Serie A winless streak.

Inter have now gone eight games without winning in Serie A, a feat the have only managed on on five occasions – the last being in 2016/17.

Set pieces were Crotone’s undoing again, as they conceded their 16th goal from a dead ball this season.

Eder headed home midway through the first half, but a sub par Inter allowed Crotone back into the game and Andrea Barberis equalised 60 minutes in.

In what was a lacklustre performance from Luciano Spalletti’s men, they remain fourth in the Serie A table, one point behind Lazio, who play on Monday.

A sluggish start to the game saw neither side create any real chances of note, though it was Inter who dominated the ball and territory.

Matias Vecino tried his luck with a looping shot from the edge of the area, but it went over Alex Cordaz’s bar.

Inter took the lead on the 23rd minute as Eder got on the end of an Marcelo Brozovic corner to head home, via a wicked deflection off Davide Faraoni.

Not disheartened by going behind, Crotone came at Inter, though had a series of shots blocked, before, Bruno Martella fired wide.

After the break, Crotone continued as they had with Inter pressed into their own half, but the closest they came to a goal was a weak Marcello Trotta effort.

Milan Skriniar then found Antonio Candreva with a raking long ball, but the Inter man’s cross was well intercepted.

Then, just before the hour Crotone had their equaliser. The ball fell at the feet of Andrea Barberis after some shocking defending from the Nerazzurri and some pinball in the penalty area.

Eder almost got his second of the game, after Ivan Perisic’s surging run down the left, but Cordaz incredibly, got down to his left hand post to stop the effort on the line.

Perisic then smashed over the bar from Danilo D’Ambrosio’s cutback, then the defender hit a tame effort straight at Cordaz.

A mistake from Skriniar gave the ball to Crotone, resulting in a long ball to Marco Capuano whose strike was just wide of the far post.

At the other end, another bout of penalty area pinball saw the ball reach Perisic at the back post, but unmarked, the Croat scuffed his shot wide.

Perisic was the instigator again, this time laying the ball to Rafinha but his curling long range strike was palmed out by Cordaz.

No matter how much Inter pushed in the final minutes, poor finishing and final balls ensured the points were shared.

