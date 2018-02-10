Inter eye move for Bologna ace

Despite much of the season still to play, Inter are already considering next summer’s transfer targets and have earmarked Bologna’s Simone Verdi to bolster their attack.

The 25-year-old has already been the subject of much transfer speculation this season, especially making the headlines following his shock refusal to join Napoli in January.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Verdi has given priority to a move to Inter should they voice their interest in the summer.

To that end, the Nerazzurri would be willing to sacrifice three young players to convince Bologna sporting director Riccardo Bigon to sell his star forward.

The Milanese giants are reportedly preparing a bid nearing €25 million to tempt the Emilia-Romagna outfit into a sale. This offer would include the sale of three youngsters as part of the transaction: Yann Karamoh, Andrea Pinamonti and Zinho Vanheusden.

Simone Verdi has been Bologna’s standout attacker this season, tallying up six goals and eight assists in 22 Serie A matches.