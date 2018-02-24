Inter loanee rules out Barcelona return

Since completing his loan move from Barcelona to Inter, Rafinha appears to have already made up his mind about where his future will be.

The Brazilian joined the Nerazzurri during the January transfer window and is already looking towards a stay in Serie A as opposed to a La Liga return.

Inter are themselves pondering the possibility of making the 25-year-old’s move permanent by paying his buyout clause. As for the player, he is adamant that a return to Catalonia is not on the cards.

“I want to stay,” Rafinha told Gazzetta dello Sport. “I have not come here simply to rediscover my form in order to return to Barca.”

The midfielder also noted that Luciano Spalletti’s coaching style suits him well, and that he is fit and ready to start whenever the Nerazzurri coach might need him.

“I feel ready and if the coach needs me I am available for selection,” Rafinha added. “I like Spalletti and people who are straight to the point like him.

“When we first spoke on the phone, he talked to me about his football philosophy. He knows I am able to play anywhere in midfield and even in attack.”

Inter will play host to Benevento on Saturday, at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.