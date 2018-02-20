Inter poised to snap up star free agent

Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij will be available on a free transfer this summer and Inter are set to secure his services at the end of the season.

With the Dutchman’s contract set to expire on June 31, Biancocelesti sporting director Igli Tare admitted before their game against Hellas Verona that he would not be penning a new one.

“I’m sorry to be losing him because he is a great player,” coach Simone Inzaghi also added. “But he has made another choice and we just have to deal with that.”

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have been working on a potential deal with the defender’s hierarchy for several months and are expected to win the race for his signature.

In fact, an agreement has already been reached between the Nerazzurri and the Netherlands international’s entourage, with De Vrij set to sign on a five-year deal worth €4.2 million per season plus bonuses.

However, that deal has not been finalised and it should also be noted that interest in De Vrij’s signature remains strong, with Barcelona, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Zenit all linked with the centre-back.