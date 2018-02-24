Inter v Benevento: Official Line-Ups

Inter welcome Benevento to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for their Round 26 Serie A clash, in the hope of getting back to winning ways following last weekend’s defeat to Genoa.

A disastrous run of games has seen Inter win just one of their last 10 Serie A matches, picking up nine points with only Verona, SPAL and Chievo gaining fewer.

There will be some hope for Inter as Benevento have conceded at least two goals in each of their last six Serie A games and have lost all of their away matches this season.

Inter: Handanovic; Cancelo, Skriniar, Ranocchia, D’Ambrosio; Vecino, Gagliardini; Candreva, Rafinha, Perisic, Eder

Benevento: Puggioni; Sagna, Djimsiti, Tosca, Letizia; Viola, Sandro, Djuricic; Brignola, Coda, Guilherme