Inter v Bologna: Official Line-Ups

Inter welcome Bologna to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for their Week 24 Serie A clash, in the hope of getting back to winning ways.

Inter haven’t won any of their last eight Serie A games, and would set a new club record should they take anything less than three points.

Thankfully for Nerazzurri fans, Inter are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against Bologna in Serie A, who have conceded at least two goals in each of their last five away games.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Cancelo; Vecino, Borja Valero; Brozovic, Karamoh, Perisic; Eder

Bologna: Mirante; Mbaye, Gonzalez, De Maio, Masina; Orsolini, Poli, Dzemaili; Orsolini, Destro, Di Francesco