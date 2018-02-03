Inter v Crotone: Official Line-Ups

Inter welcome Crotone to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in the hope of ending their three match winless streak at home.

Should that not be motivation enough, if the Nerazzurri don’t beat Crotone, they will equal their longest winless streak in Serie A history.

Goals may prove difficult as, coupled with the fact that topscorer Mauro Icardi will not play in the match, over the last seven matchdays, Inter have recorded a five percent shot conversion rate – it was 17 percent over their previous 15 Serie A fixtures.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Dalbert; Vecino, B.Valero, Brozovic; Candreva, Eder, Perisic

Crotone: Cordaz; Faraoni, Ceccherini, Capuano, Martella; Barberis, Mandragora, Benali; Ricci, Trotta, Nalini