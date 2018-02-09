Inzaghi: Lazio would prefer to face another team

With Napoli looking to return to the top of the Serie A table when they face Lazio on Saturday – having been overtaken by Juventus on Friday – Biancocelesti boss Simone Inzaghi admits he would have preferred to come up against another side.

Lazio’s recent form has been far from their usual impressive standards and they are at risk of falling out of the Champions League places should they lose and Inter and Roma both win.

“I’d have preferred to face another team, but this is the calendar,” Inzaghi said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“We’ve seen that after the defeat to Genoa, there’s been a lot of talk. On the other hand, expectations have been raised. That’s why we want to bounce back right away.”

The Partenopei ran out 4-1 winners the last time the two sides met this season, but the coach isn’t too disheartened by that and believes there were certain factors that played a part in that result.

“We analysed that match,” he said. “We had a great first half, finishing it in the lead, but then we picked up injuries and lost the game.