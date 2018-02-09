Italy outcast set for Azzurri return

Former Inter and AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli looks set to make his return to the Italian national team set up after impressing with Ligue 1 side Nice.

The enigmatic 27-year-old last featured for the Azzurri in the 2014 World Cup under Cesare Prandelli, netting the winner in their group stage win over England.

Both Tuttosport and Corriere dello Sport understand interim boss Luigi Di Biagio will turn to Balotelli for their upcoming friendlies against Argentina and England.

An opportunity to showcase his talents on the international scene would be very beneficial for the Italian, with his contract at Nice set to expire in the summer.

His 19 goals in 25 appearances this campaign in France has certainly caught the eye, and he’ll be hoping to add to his 13 goals for the Azzurri.